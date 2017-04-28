Florida bus driver attacked by passenger in altercation caught on camera

Dramatic video shows the moment a passenger on a bus in Florida became angry with a transit driver and assaulted him.

On the evening of April 24, 2017, an unidentified man boarded a bus in West Palm Beach, Fla. without paying his fare.

According to CBS affiliate WPEC news, the suspect became aggressive with the transit employee after the driver asked the man to pay.

Surveillance video from the bus, which was provided to WPEC by Palm Tran officials, showed a verbal altercation between the driver and the suspect. The man in the video was then seen striking the driver in the face and then dragging him off the bus.

Police are now investigating the incident.

A statement from the Amalgamated Transit Union, says the union is working with police to “make sure the perpetrator us charged with the crime to the fullest extent of the law.”

“Assault on Public Transit Operators in Palm Beach County is unacceptable behavior and carries with it enhanced penalties and potential issuance of a No Trespass, meaning you are banned from riding the bus for a period of time or even permanently,” the statement read.

The name of the suspect and the driver have not been released.