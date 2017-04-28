Rebel Wilson is suing an Australian publisher over defamatory articles

Pitch Perfect actress Rebel Wilson is taking legal action against an Australian publisher for defamation of character.

Wilson claims that Bauer Media published a series of magazine articles that painted her as a liar and allegedly cost her several movie roles.

According to Wilson’s lawyer, Renee Enbom, articles published by the company in 2015 led directly to terminated film contracts.

Many of the articles in question relate to Wilson’s reported use of a fake name, age, and stories of her upbringing in Australia. The extensive articles, which also became the basis of many other reports worldwide, were published in Woman’s Day and The Australian Women’s Weekly.

Friday’s court hearing at the Victoria state Supreme Court in Melbourne saw Enbom state that the articles ruined Wilson’s reputation as a trusted and honest actress.

In turn, Judge John Dixon has requested Wilson provide film contracts and supporting evidence, including a summary of her 2011 earnings.

Though she did not appear in court on Friday, Wilson is expected to provide evidence in the trial, which is set to begin May 22.

Wilson is seeking unspecified damages from Bauer Media.