Kamloops evacuates 8 residents, declares state of emergency due to landslide risk

The City of Kamloops has declared a state of emergency due to a possible landslide risk.

The City has issued an evacuation order to eight residents at 5225 Yellowhead Highway after identifying “a recent significant change in the landscape… pooling of water has resulted in sloughing of the hillside.”

In a release, staff said the City has been working with geotechnical experts to monitor the area for several weeks.

The city has declared a local state of emergency and says it is working with the province, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure as well as Fortis BC and BC Hydro to keep a close watch on the situation.

The affected residents are receiving evacuation assistance from city officials. There is no word on how long the residents will be out of their homes.

—With files from the Canadian Press