April 27, 2017 8:12 pm

Violent sex offender Joseph Davis arrested after fleeing halfway house in Vancouver: police

jill slattery By Online Producer  Global News

Joseph Davis, arrested in Saskatchewan after being the subject of a Canada-wide warrant.

Vancouver Police Department
Vancouver police say 46-year-old sex offender Joseph Davis has been arrested in Saskatchewan after fleeing his halfway house in Vancouver on Tuesday.

Davis, the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant, is a four-time federal sex offender who has served a four-year sentence for sexual assault and is serving a long-term supervision order.

It was believed Davis was travelling from Vancouver to Manitoba in a grey Mercedes Benz.

Police say a citizen was driving in Langenburg, Sask., about four hours west of Winnipeg, when they recognized Davis’ grey Mercedes and called police. Davis was arrested by officers from the Esterhazy/Langenburg detachment at about 2:30 p.m. PST.

Davis is now being held in police custody.

With files from Jon Azpiri

