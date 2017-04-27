Violent sex offender Joseph Davis arrested after fleeing halfway house in Vancouver: police

Vancouver police say 46-year-old sex offender Joseph Davis has been arrested in Saskatchewan after fleeing his halfway house in Vancouver on Tuesday.

Davis, the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant, is a four-time federal sex offender who has served a four-year sentence for sexual assault and is serving a long-term supervision order.

It was believed Davis was travelling from Vancouver to Manitoba in a grey Mercedes Benz.

Police say a citizen was driving in Langenburg, Sask., about four hours west of Winnipeg, when they recognized Davis’ grey Mercedes and called police. Davis was arrested by officers from the Esterhazy/Langenburg detachment at about 2:30 p.m. PST.

Davis is now being held in police custody.

—With files from Jon Azpiri