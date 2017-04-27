Hamilton residents eligible for municipal flood relief cash

Up to $1,000 per household is being made available to those affected by basement flooding during heavy rains last Thursday.

Hamilton City Council has voted to declare the April 20 storm a “disaster” for affected properties, making them eligible through the Residential Municipal Assistance Program.

WATCH: Residents cope with flooding in several areas of the city after a system brought about heavy rains.

The motion was moved by Dundas Councillor Arlene Vanderbeek at a council meeting on Wednesday night.

Her residents were hit the hardest, with the Hamilton Conservation Authority estimating that more than 73 millimetres of rain fell on that community.

READ MORE: Hamilton area dealing with flash flooding after heavy rainfall

Claims will be paid on “compassionate grounds” with “no admission of liability” by the city.

The program, which is funded from the city’s storm sewer reserve, was first created following a pair of summer storms that damaged thousands of homes in 2005.