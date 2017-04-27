Politics
April 27, 2017 10:42 am

Donald Trump’s former adviser Michael Flynn was warned in 2014 not to take foreign payments

By Chad Day and Stephen Braun The Associated Press

National security adviser General Michael Flynn arrives to deliver a statement during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington U.S., February 1, 2017.

Reuters/Carlos Barria
WASHINGTON – Documents released by lawmakers show President Donald Trump‘s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was warned when he retired from the military in 2014 not to take foreign money without “advance approval” by Pentagon authorities.

Also, the Defence Department inspector general’s office confirms in a separate document that it is investigating whether Flynn failed to obtain prior approval.

The chairman and senior Democrat on the House Oversight Committee say they want the Army to rule on whether Flynn informed and asked permission for the payments from Russian and Turkish entities.

Flynn earned tens of thousands of dollars from Russia’s state-sponsored RT television network and from a Turkish businessman linked to Turkey’s government.

