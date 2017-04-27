London restaurant to open world’s first 24-hour vegan drive-thru

A London, Ont., vegan restaurant has a new claim to fame.

Globally Local, known for its vegan fare, will be opening a second location at Highbury Avenue and Cheapside Street in the coming months, including a 24-hour drive-thru.

“We’ve been extremely busy at our location downtown, so much so that we really needed another location for the city,” said Globally Local owner James McInnes.

“One with a bit bigger infrastructure, so we can have faster service and a drive-thru, making vegan fast food more convenient for people.”

McInnes says the new location will be the first vegan option of its kind in the world.

Globally Local serves vegan versions of hamburgers, including their Famous Burger which is a play on the Big Mac, along with tacos, macaroni and cheese, and french fries.

Since the vegan fast food restaurant opened its first location at 252 Dundas St., they say they’ve received an overwhelmingly positive response.

“It’s definitely exceeded what our expectations were, especially for the fact that we’ve gotten a lot of global media coverage, so there’s been a lot of international attention to what we’ve been doing,” said McInnes.

“A lot of people have been coming to London, doing road trips, just to try us out.”

The new location will open in June and will have seating for 120 people.