Missing Enderby woman didn’t leave Okanagan before she died: Police

RCMP are releasing more details about the disappearance of Caitlin Potts.

The 27-year-old woman was originally from Alberta but was living in the Enderby area before she vanished in February 2016.

Police have long believed Potts may have met with foul play and could be dead. However, her remains were never located.

On Wednesday, more than a year after she was last seen, police released video from around the time of her disappearance.

On the surveillance tape from February 21, 2016. In the short clip Potts casually walks into Kelowna’s Orchard Park Mall and takes a cellphone out of her pocket.

In appears police are hoping the tape may spur more tips from the public.

“The video surveillance is being released at this stage to provide a visual reminder to the public of Caitlin’s appearance and show what she may have been wearing near the time of her disappearance,” wrote Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau in a media release.

Video of Caitlin Potts entering a Kelowna mall on the day she disappeared. RCMP said this is the last known sighting of Potts.



Potts’ family previously said that around the time she disappeared Potts told them she was going to get a ride to Calgary from someone on kijiji.

Now police are saying don’t have proof she was headed to Calgary and don’t think she left the region.

“Investigators do not believe Caitlin Potts left the Okanagan before her death. Previous reports that she was traveling to Calgary, AB have not been substantiated,” wrote Linteau.

“In the days leading up to her disappearance on February 21, 2016, Potts had connections to Kelowna, West Kelowna, Armstrong, Salmon Arm and Enderby.”

Potts is one of three woman who were living in the Enderby area who disappeared last year.

Ashley Simpson hasn’t been seen since last April and Deanna Wertz disappeared last July.