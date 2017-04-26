Canada
Violent sex offender could be headed to Manitoba

By Reporter  Global News
Joseph Davis, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Vancouver Police Department
A violent sexual offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant could be headed to Manitoba, according to police.

Vancouver officials say Joseph Davis, who was convicted for a Winnipeg crime in 2007, failed to report to his Lower Mainland halfway house.

Police announced in a release Tuesday they believe he is driving east.

Davis lured a real estate agent into his Winnipeg home and attacked her ten years ago. It was one of four federal offences he committed.

He has served a four-year sentence for sexual assault and is serving a long-term supervision order.

He may be driving a 2000 grey, four-door Mercedes Benz with a B.C. licence plate DE5 64E.

Anyone who has information on Davis’ location is asked to phone 9-1-1 or contact Crime Stoppers.

Global News