Poisoned cat food in Verdun sparks investigation by Montreal SPCA, Animex

Posters have been set up in neighbourhoods across Verdun, warning residents that someone in the area may be trying to poison cats.

Tins of cat food, possibly laced with a rat poison-like substance, were allegedly found between 3rd and 4th avenues, and Verdun and Wellington streets.

“In my case, I don’t let my cats out,” said Verdun resident Sara Cornett.

“I used to let them out in my backyard, but I don’t feel safe letting them out anymore. I’m really careful.”

Local pet service Animex is now searching alleyways in the borough three times a day to make sure there are no cans of poisoned food.

Representatives told Global News they have found six cans in the past few weeks.

There haven’t been any reports of deceased cats, but Animex insisted that doesn’t mean carcasses won’t eventually turn up.

“Usually what happens, when cats are not feeling good is they hide,” said animal paramedic Malaika Jobateh.

“They want to hide and die peacefully in a protected area.”

Animex explained there are many stray cats in Verdun as people often leave their pets behind when they move.

READ MORE: Record number of abandoned animals flood Montreal shelters

The Montreal SPCA warns that poisoning or placing poison in a place where it can be easily consumed by domestic animals is an offence under the Criminal Code of Canada, punishable up to five years in prison.