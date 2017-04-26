Global News to air 30-minute special ‘Fort McMurray: The Road Back’

It’s been nearly one year since more than 80,000 people were forced to flee their homes because of the Fort McMurray wildfire.

On May 3, a Global News special presentation will take viewers back to the community for the stories of those rebuilding their homes, and their lives, in the wake of the fire.

The 30-minute special will air on Wednesday, May 3 at 6:30 p.m., following a special 30-minute edition of Global News Hour at 6.

“It has been an honour to tell these stories. They are important,” said Global Edmonton reporter Fletcher Kent. “They describe a city that is struggling and has been struggling for the last year. But they also reveal something new about Fort McMurray.

“I marvel at the fact that every single person I spoke with told me their city has changed since the fire. They tell me it’s more of a community than before. Despite all the frustration, pain and uncertainty, there are new, stronger bonds between many of the people who have returned.”

Watch below: Global News thanks the people of Fort McMurray for sharing their stories with grace and courage, and helping our crews cover the wildfire.

The 30-minute special will be available to watch online after it airs. It will also be re-broadcast on Global Edmonton at noon on Victoria Day for those who may have missed it or want to watch it again.

Watch below: A vignette reminds us about the Fort McMurray wildfire’s devastating impact on the city, the upswell of support for evacuees and their return to begin rebuilding the community.