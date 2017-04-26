Fort McMurray Wildfire

April 26, 2017

Global News to air 30-minute special ‘Fort McMurray: The Road Back’

Burned trees are shown in Saprae Creek near Fort McMurray Alta, on Friday June 3, 2016.

It’s been nearly one year since more than 80,000 people were forced to flee their homes because of the Fort McMurray wildfire.

On May 3, a Global News special presentation will take viewers back to the community for the stories of those rebuilding their homes, and their lives, in the wake of the fire.

The 30-minute special will air on Wednesday, May 3 at 6:30 p.m., following a special 30-minute edition of Global News Hour at 6.

“It has been an honour to tell these stories. They are important,” said Global Edmonton reporter Fletcher Kent. “They describe a city that is struggling and has been struggling for the last year. But they also reveal something new about Fort McMurray.

“I marvel at the fact that every single person I spoke with told me their city has changed since the fire. They tell me it’s more of a community than before. Despite all the frustration, pain and uncertainty, there are new, stronger bonds between many of the people who have returned.”

Watch below: Global News thanks the people of Fort McMurray for sharing their stories with grace and courage, and helping our crews cover the wildfire. 

The 30-minute special will be available to watch online after it airs. It will also be re-broadcast on Global Edmonton at noon on Victoria Day for those who may have missed it or want to watch it again.

Watch below: A vignette reminds us about the Fort McMurray wildfire’s devastating impact on the city, the upswell of support for evacuees and their return to begin rebuilding the community.

