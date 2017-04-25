Police in Moose Jaw looking for man after bank robbery
Police in Moose Jaw are searching for a suspect after a bank was robbed on Tuesday morning.
At 11:47 a.m. police said a lone man entered the Conexus Credit Union at 335 4th Ave SW, approached the teller and handed a note demanding cash.
The man left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.
No one was hurt in the incident.
If anyone has any information about the bank robbery, please call Moose Jaw Police at 306-694-7600.
