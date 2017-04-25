Cuts at Great-West Lifeco mean 430 London Life jobs will be slashed

Great-West Lifeco is cutting 1,500 jobs over the next two years in response to changing technology and customer expectations.

The Winnipeg-based insurance company said the cuts are equal to 13 per cent of the company’s 12,000 employees across the country.

Company spokesman Tim Oracheski confirmed with AM980 Tuesday approximately 430 jobs at London Life will be eliminated over the next two years as part of the nationwide cuts.

Around 450 jobs will be slashed in Winnipeg, according to a company spokesperson.

“Not only are customers demanding greater digital and mobile access to financial services, they’re becoming increasingly cost-sensitive,” explained Paul Mahon, president and CEP of Great-West Lifeco (TSX:GWO).

“To continue to invest and remain competitive, we must be vigilant in managing our costs… this involves everything from process redesign to and automation, to looking for ways to optimize our real estate foot-print. It also involves adapting our workforce to require the skills needed to drive our business forward, of course — this comes with difficult decisions.”

Some employees will be offered a severance package. The company will also be reducing it’s temporary workforce and offering a voluntary retirement program.

“We are confident the changes we are making are the right ones to solidify our leadership position in Canada, and propel our business forward in a rapidly evolving and increasingly competitive market place,” said Mahon.

“This transformation marks a new era for our company, which we believe will result in long-term bebefits and strong returns for our customers, advisors, employees, and shareholders.”

With files from the Canadian Press.

