City politicians to debate how to regulate AirBnB in London

Now that Uber is off the agenda at London city council, another hot-button issue from the “sharing” economy is about to replace it: AirBnB.

The community and protective services committee will review a report from city staff on Tuesday, regarding how London should handle what officials call “short-term accommodations.”

As of April 1, there were 367 listings in London for AirBnB, which allows people to rent out a room or their home to visitors, similar to a hotel or a motel.

City staff are considering licensing options to cover building and fire inspection costs and limiting the number and duration of stays.

Ward 3 Coun. Mo Salih chairs the committee and believes London can learn from the Uber debate.

“During the Uber conversation, there was a lot of report back, report back, change this piece, report back, report back, and I get all that and I appreciate some of it to an extent, but at the same time, everyone in the industry was being impacted and things were in limbo,” he said.

He hopes council doesn’t take as long making a decision on AirBnB.

“It’s such a fast-evolving shared economy and we want to make sure we are all encompassing and address everyone’s concerns, so people really need to engage and follow [the debate] and let us know how they feel about the issue,” Salih said.

City staff say 11,000 people used AirBnB in London last year, with the average guest staying four nights and the average host earning $3,500.

Tuesday’s community and protective services committee meeting begins at 4 p.m.