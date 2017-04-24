World
April 24, 2017 7:50 pm
Updated: April 24, 2017 7:52 pm

Ex-Fox News host claims network’s people tortured her online when she complained of sexual harassment

By Staf The Associated Press

Andrea Tantaros.

Facebook/Andrea Tantaros
A A

Former Fox News host Andrea Tantaros says in a lawsuit she believes network operatives used bogus social media accounts to torture her after she complained about sexual harassment.

She also says she believes someone hacked her computer and phone.

Tantaros’ attorney, Judd Burstein, filed the suit Monday at a federal court in New York.

The lawsuit didn’t offer up hard evidence that Fox was behind harassing tweets.

READ MORE: Bill O’Reilly ‘not returning’ to Fox News

It says an analysis revealed surveillance software on her computer, but not who put it there.

A law firm representing Fox says network executives “flatly deny that they conducted any electronic surveillance” and have no knowledge of the harassing tweets.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
andrea tantaros
andrea tantaros fox news
andrea tantaros fox news sexual harassment
Fox News
fox news andrea tantaros
fox news andrea tantaros sexual harassment
fox news sex harassment
Fox News sexual harassment
sex harassment fox news
sexual harassment fox news

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News