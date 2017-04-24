Montreal Canadiens clear out lockers, debrief after playoff loss

The Montreal Canadiens returned home and debriefed after their season came to an end with a Game 6 loss to the New York Rangers.

Although their season is over, the Habs are optimistic about the future.

“It’s tough to sometimes sit there and look at the future, but I think that it’s bright and we got some good parts, some good pieces,” defenceman Shea Weber said. “We’re just going to get better moving forward.”

Talk of trading goalie Carey Price came up when the Canadiens had trouble scoring.

Price said he wants to play for the Habs.

“I want to stay here,” Price said. “I know we’ll figure out a way to make all the pieces fit and bring a championship here.”

General manager Marc Bergevin emphatically denied any chance Price would be traded for an offensive player, despite the Canadians being plagued by scoring woes during the season.

“You can sit back and say ‘should’ve done this, should’ve done that,'” Weber said. “At the same time we didn’t get it done.”

Bergevin said a good regular season won’t make up for an early playoff exit.

The Habs will now have the summer to regroup to try to win a 25th Stanley Cup next season.