City to host BRT town hall with downtown merchants Tuesday

As supporters and detractors of London’s bus rapid transit plans continue their public relations battle, City of London officials are hosting a question-and-answer session for key stakeholders this week — with the goal of addressing outstanding issues regarding key details of the proposal.

Downtown merchants have been invited to a Tuesday evening session at Centennial Hall, where representatives of the City of London and London Transit Commission hope to “discuss the potential impacts of the two downtown routing options.”

An announcement from the city was clear to note that “the purpose of the meeting is not to discuss the pros and cons of rapid transit in general, but to discuss how the corridor options being considered could impact businesses.”

Dozens of downtown business have joined Down Shift London, the grassroots campaign that takes issue with much of the proposed routing of the Shift Rapid Transit Initiative.

Among specific concerns with the $500-million project are those about down time for businesses due to construction, as well as longterm loss of parking and street access — particularly along King, Clarence and Richmond streets.

Attendees at the Tuesday meeting will be able to review drawings and other materials in advance of a 30-minute presentation from organizers. This will be followed by a Q&A.