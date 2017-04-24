London police searching for missing 35-year-old man

Police are appealing to the public for help in finding a London man who’s been missing since last week.

Craig Simpson, 35, was last seen on Thursday at around 1 p.m. in the area of Commissioners Road East and High Street.

He is described as white, 6’2″, 175 pounds, with short dark hair and brown eyes. He’s also clean shaven.

Simpson is believed to be driving a light blue 2008 Ford Focus SES with plates reading BLJL 678.

Police and family are concerned about the welfare of Simpson. Anyone with information in relation to his whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.