Former Calgary resident Farah Mohamed Shirdon added to U.S. terrorist list

The U.S. Department of State recently added Canadians Farah and Mohamed Shirdon and Tarek Sakr to its most-wanted list.



Story continues below Last week, the Department of State has “designated Tarek Sakr and Farah Mohamed Shirdon as Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGT).”

Shirdon, a former Calgary man, is a “Canadian citizen who travelled to Iraq and Syria to fight with the FTO and SDGT the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS),” according to a release from the State Department.

Shirdon, 24, is a prominent ISIS fighter and recruiter and has also been involved in terrorism fundraising.

In 2014, RCMP charged the Toronto-born Shirdon in absentia with several offences, including leaving Canada to participate in the activity of a terrorist group, taking part in the activity of the Islamic State terrorist group, and threatening Canada and the U.S.

The Department of State stated “Sakr is a Syrian-born Canadian citizen who has conducted sniper training in Syria and periodically travels to Turkey. Sakr has been linked to the Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and SDGT al-Nusrah Front, al-Qaida’s affiliate in Syria.”

The designation is to notify the international community that Sakr and Shirdon are actively engaged in terrorism.

“Designations of terrorist individuals and groups expose and isolate organizations and individuals, and result in denial of access to the U.S. financial system. Moreover, designations can assist or complement the law enforcement actions of other U.S. agencies and other governments,” according to the release.

Shirdon’s location was listed as being in Raqqa, Syria, as of November 2015, while Sakr was said to be in Syria and Turkey.