Bikers Against Child Abuse dedicate awareness ride to murdered boy

The Lethbridge chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA) dedicated a motorcycle ride on Saturday to nine-month-old Austin Wright, who was murdered in 2016.

On April 28 last year, Lethbridge EMS responded to a call that a baby was in medical distress. He was taken to hospital, where he later died.

An autopsy revealed the nine-month-old died of blunt-force trauma not consistent with a fall. His mother’s former boyfriend is charged with second-degree murder and the matter is still before the courts.

“We were approached by the family, and the family asked if we would support them,” BACA member Coach said. (BACA members prefer to remain anonymous due to concerns about possible retaliation over their commitment to fighting child abuse.)

On Saturday, the bikers were were joined by other locals to remember the young boy whose life ended so soon.

READ MORE: Preliminary hearing begins for Lethbridge man accused of killing baby

Austin’s family said a few words and a prayer before the group headed to Fort MacLeod and back on a group ride.

“Your presence we miss, your memory we treasure. Loving you always, forgetting you never,” read Austin’s grandmother Susan Roth.

“This is an amazing outpour[ing] of support — BACA has done an amazing job making this public, and friends and family have come down from out of town and the community has really rallied around us,” Daniel Goldstein, Austin’s mother’s husband, said.

BACA’s mission is to raise awareness about creating a safe environment for children who’ve been abused.

READ MORE: Defence lawyer concerned over attention on high-profile murder case involving 9-month-old baby

“We are here to empower children to not be afraid of the world in which they live,” BACA member Cowgirl said.

Coach says they often work with different agencies, including victim services and family services groups.

“Kids are supposed to be kids — they’re not supposed to have their innocence taken from them,” he said. “If we can assist in any way and they get their innocence back and become kids again and grow into the great adults that they should be in society, we’ve done good.”

Although Goldstein never had the opportunity to meet Austin, he knows how much the show of support means to his family.

“Thank you to everyone,” he said. “We’re missing Austin. We wish he was here, but he’s here in spirit and we love you, buddy.”