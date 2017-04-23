Abbotsford
April 23, 2017 8:12 pm

Almost 15 million tulips now in bloom at Abbotsford Tulip Festival

jill slattery By Online Producer  Global News
Abbotsford Tulip Festival / Facebook
A A

The Abbotsford Tulip Festival is finally getting into bloom after a late spring showing due to wet and cold weather.

Just under two weeks ago, only 30 out of 30 million tulips were in bloom at the fields in east Abbotsford. But today, the event organizers say almost 50 per cent of flowers are showing their colours.

The stunning spring display has created quite the burst of colour across social media, with hundreds heading out to the Fraser Valley to see the annual show.

Staff at the tulip festival tell Global News that they expect the most spectacular bloom will occur next weekend, with roughly 24 million tulips in colour.

Because of the late start to spring this year, the festival is considering extending the event to May 14 — Mother’s Day. It is currently scheduled to close on May 7.

🌷🌷 on more 🌷🌷#abbotsfordtulipfestival #abbotsford #yvr #beautifulbritishcolumbia

A post shared by Letticia Chia (@xkana) on

#abbotsfordtulipfestival

A post shared by Dennis P Quintos (@dennispquintos) on

rows and rows of colour 🌷

A post shared by Lisa (@capturedbylisa) on

When you wake up at 3am to catch the sunrise and miss the sunrise at dawn. Still pretty nonetheless #tulips #earthday

A post shared by Amy Icasiano (@missamyicasiano) on

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Abbotsford
Abbotsford Tulip Festival
Abbotsford Tulip Festival 2017
Spring Flowers
Tulip Festival
Tulips

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News