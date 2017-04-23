Almost 15 million tulips now in bloom at Abbotsford Tulip Festival
The Abbotsford Tulip Festival is finally getting into bloom after a late spring showing due to wet and cold weather.
Just under two weeks ago, only 30 out of 30 million tulips were in bloom at the fields in east Abbotsford. But today, the event organizers say almost 50 per cent of flowers are showing their colours.
The stunning spring display has created quite the burst of colour across social media, with hundreds heading out to the Fraser Valley to see the annual show.
Staff at the tulip festival tell Global News that they expect the most spectacular bloom will occur next weekend, with roughly 24 million tulips in colour.
Because of the late start to spring this year, the festival is considering extending the event to May 14 — Mother’s Day. It is currently scheduled to close on May 7.
