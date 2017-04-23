Necktie campaign focuses attention on plight of missing and murdered indigenous men

Over 100 ties were wrapped around trees in Montreal’s Parc Emilie-Gamelin, each necktie a reminder of a missing or murdered indigenous man or boy.

A lot of attention has been given to missing and murdered indigenous women (MMIW), but organizers of Sunday’s event hope to raise awareness about the plight of indigenous men as well.

“In fact, 71 per cent of the missing and murdered indigenous people are men and boys,” said Daniel Bonin with the Canadian Association for Equality (CAFE).

The necktie campaign started in Manitoba two years ago, when Lydia Daniels adapted the idea from the Red Cloth Ribbons Memorial campaign.

Daniels’ son has been missing since 2014.

For Bonin, it’s about supporting Daniels’ cause and ensuring everyone has equal rights.

“Her son has been missing since 2014, and apparently, he doesn’t have the same person status to the government, as say, the mother of a daughter would,” he said.

Organizers are hoping the government will take note.

The ultimate aim of today’s display was to pressure the government into widening the scope of its inquiry into MMIW, to include men and boys as well.