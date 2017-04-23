Police continue to search for clues a year after Daverico Downey murder

It’s been one year since 20-year-old Daverico Downey was found dead on a pathway in North Preston.

On April 23, 2016 RCMP responded to shots fired on Downey Road at around 2 a.m. When they got there, they found the young man had been shot. His death was ruled a homicide.

Halifax District RCMP say they have information that two vehicles were seen fleeing North Preston that night, shortly after the gunshots were heard. The first, a white car, was seen leaving the area of Alex Lane. The second vehicle was a dark coloured SUV.

They said two suspects, a 33-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, were arrested on September 29, 2016. However, they were later released from custody. No charges have ever been laid.

The Downey murder case has since been added to the Nova Scotia Reward for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Homicide Unit of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division at (902) 490-5331, or Crime Stoppers.