Canadiens’ Price named Vezina finalist

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is a finalist for the Vezina Trophy.

Price, Sergei Bobrovsky of the Columbus Blue Jackets, and Braden Holtby of the Washington Capitals were named the three finalists on Saturday. The Vezina Trophy is awarded to the NHL’s best goaltender.

The general managers of the NHL’s clubs submitted ballots for the Vezina Trophy at the conclusion of the regular season, with the top three vote-getters designated as finalists. The winner will be announced Wed., June 21 at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas.

READ MORE: Hat Trick: Carey Price wins Hart, Vezina, Lindsay honors at NHL Awards

One season after playing in only 12 games due to injury, Price returned to make 62 starts and share fifth place in the NHL with 37 wins. He also ranked in the top 10 in time on ice (fifth), goals-against average (sixth), saves (seventh) and save percentage (ninth).

Price opened the season in record-setting fashion, becoming the first goaltender in League history to win each of his first 10 appearances and later moved into third place on the Canadiens’ all-time wins list (270), behind only Jacques Plante (314) and Patrick Roy (289).

READ MORE: Canadiens’ Carey Price wins Vezina Trophy; gives emotional speech on First Nations youth

The 29-year-old is looking to capture his second Vezina Trophy after winning the award in 2014-15, his only other time as a finalist.

Bobrovsky led the NHL with a 2.06 goals-against average and .931 save percentage to guide the Blue Jackets to their best season in club history.

Holtby, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, shared the league lead with 42 wins and paced the NHL with nine shutouts, matching a career high set in 2014-15.