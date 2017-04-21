Dangerous offender hearing delayed for man guilty of brutally beating woman in Sask.

A dangerous offender hearing for a Saskatchewan man who viciously beat a woman before setting her on fire has been delayed.

Leslie Ivan Black pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the sexual assault of Marlene Bird in Prince Albert in 2014.

Bird’s injuries were so serious, both legs had to be amputated and she lost much of her eyesight.

The hearing to determine whether Black should be sent to prison indefinitely heard all the evidence last month.

But it has been delayed to give both sides time to prepare final arguments and written briefs.

The arguments are to be heard June 30.