$10.25M lawsuit filed against Calgary Flames, Dennis Wideman by injured linesman

The NHL linesman injured after being hit by a Calgary Flames player has filed a $10.25-million lawsuit against the hockey team and the player he says is responsible for his concussion, among other injuries.

Defenceman Dennis Wideman was suspended for 10 games after checking linesman Don Henderson into the boards during a game on Jan. 27, 2016.

Court documents obtained Thursday include an extensive list of injuries Henderson is said to have sustained as a result of the hit. They include:

Injury to the head

Concussion

Neck injury, requiring surgery

Back injury

Shoulder injury

Pain, numbness and tingling in his right arm and hand

Right knee injury

Shock, anxiety and depression

Headaches

Permanent and partial disability

The documents say that during the second period of the game, as Henderson was skating backwards to assume his position on the ice, “suddenly and without warning, Wideman … lifted his arms and violently struck Don Henderson from behind, propelling him down to the ice.”

“At the time of the incident, Wideman intentionally and deliberately struck Don Henderson,” the documents say.

Henderson has undergone, and will continue to undergo “costly therapy” for his rehabilitation, and will have to deal with damages related to regular medication use, physiotherapy, chiropractic, massage and other treatments, counselling, and expenses related to accommodations made in his home, according to court documents.

Henderson has not been cleared to officiate for the NHL, resulting in a loss of income, the documents say.

Wideman’s initial suspension was for 20 games, but the penalty was later reduced to 10 games.

Global News’ requests for comment from the Calgary Flames were not answered by the time of publishing.