Towering iceberg draws massive crowds to Newfoundland town of 400 people

Ferryland is a town of just over 400 people on the east coast of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The town has attractions such as an archaeological dig and a dinner theatre. But a massive iceberg sitting just offshore has lately been drawing crowds to the community, even as it slowly drifts away.

“The iceberg has been a drawing card for us,” Ferryland Mayor Adrian Kavanagh told Global News.

Several people came to see the towering chunk of ice over the Easter weekend. Kavanagh believes it’s drawing more visitors — more than it’s used to receiving.

A bridge under construction between Ferryland and St. John’s added to congestion in the area, he added.

“The opportunity to get a good picture without actually going out in a boat is right here,” Kavanagh said.

WATCH: It’s shaping up to be a banner year for iceberg watchers, off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador. But, there are pros and cons to their abundance. Ross Lord reports.

The big iceberg is one of many that have passed by off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador this year.

There were 37 icebergs in the region at the end of March but the number has since ballooned past 600.

Ferryland’s iceberg may be floating away, but Kavanagh said “you can see huge chunks of ice” in the distance. Those icebergs may also pass close by if the wind keeps blowing in the same direction.

“It’s all up to Mother Nature which way she blows the wind,” he said.

Kavanagh reminded iceberg-watchers to be safe along the cliffs when trying to take photos.

—With files from Ross Lord, Global News