One man dead in shooting in Nanaimo
One man is dead following an early morning shooting in south Nanaimo.
RCMP said a male suspect was taken into custody after the shooting.
The attack happened in the southern part of the city early Wednesday morning.
Nanaimo RCMP officers are continuing their investigation and will release more information when it’s available.
~ with files from Canadian Press
