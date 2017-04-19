Nanaimo
April 19, 2017 1:22 pm

One man dead in shooting in Nanaimo

By Online News Producer  Global News

The scene of a shooting in Nanaimo on April 19, 2017.

Allen Felker
One man is dead following an early morning shooting in south Nanaimo.

RCMP said a male suspect was taken into custody after the shooting.

The attack happened in the southern part of the city early Wednesday morning.

Nanaimo RCMP officers are continuing their investigation and will release more information when it’s available.

~ with files from Canadian Press
