Edmonton Catholic school trustee calls for mandatory vaccinations for students

A trustee with Edmonton Catholic Schools will put forward a motion Tuesday afternoon asking that the board lobby the government to make vaccinations mandatory for all students in the public education system.

Marilyn Bergstra believes vaccinations should be mandatory for diphtheria, tetanus, polio, measles, mumps and rubella.

“In extreme cases, whereby a medical doctor has advised that it is in a student’s best interest to forego vaccination on the grounds of medical complications, exclusion may be applicable,” Berstra wrote in a motion that will be presented to the Catholic school board Tuesday afternoon.

“For example, while undergoing cancer treatment.”

Bergstra cited a number of reasons for her action, including an increase in the number of cases of measles worldwide. She said outbreaks of other preventable diseases have also occurred this year in Canada.

“This includes, but is certainly not limited to, a whooping cough outbreak in both Manitoba and Alberta as well as multiple cases of mumps within Edmonton Health Region,” Bergstra wrote. “These vaccine preventable cases are the direct result of drops in vaccination rates within the population.”

“As most of these diseases are highly infectious, schools are optimal breeding grounds for epidemic level outbreaks. Couple this with the growing trend to not vaccinate; hence a loss of herd resistance within the localized population, and we can logically conclude that our students are increasingly at risk.”

Bergstra said tremendous financial costs are associated with the standard outbreak investigation practice and follow-up quarantine measures.

Three provinces have legislated vaccination policies for children about to enrol in school, according to the Canadian Medical Association Journal. Ontario and New Brunswick require immunization for diphtheria, tetanus, polio, measles, mumps, and rubella immunization, while Manitoba requires a measles vaccination.

Bergstra will bring forward her motion at the Edmonton Catholic School Board meeting at 4 p.m.