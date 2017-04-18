World
April 18, 2017 5:40 am

Prince William brings Lady Gaga on board to talk about mental health

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH ABOVE: UK journalist discusses her interview with Prince Harry in which he said he sought counselling

A A

LONDON – Prince William has brought Lady Gaga on board with in his efforts to persuade people to be more open about their mental health and crush the stigma associated with the issue.

The heir to the throne released a video on Tuesday in which he speaks with the pop superstar in a FaceTime call from his home in London to her home in Los Angeles.

READ MORE: Prince Harry tells British paper he sought counselling after Princess Diana’s death

William says it is “time that everyone speaks up and really feels very normal about mental health. It’s the same as physical health.”

Lady Gaga says that talking more openly about mental health would allow people to feel like “we are not hiding anymore.”

William, his wife the Duchess of Cambridge and his brother Prince Harry have made mental health a focus of their charitable work.
Report an error
Duchess of Cambridge
Lady Gaga
Mental Health
Physical Health
Prince Harry
Prince William
Princess Diana
Stigma

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News