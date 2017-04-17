World
April 17, 2017 11:21 am
Updated: April 17, 2017 11:25 am

Trumps welcome children to White House for annual Easter Egg Roll

By Darlene Superville The Associated Press

WATCH: Trump family welcomes kids to White House for annual Easter Egg Roll

Thousands of children arrived at the White House on Monday for one of the biggest events on the social calendar: the annual Easter Egg Roll.

There had been some concern over whether President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, would be able to pull off a successful “Egg-Stravaganza.”

Both the president and first lady have been slow to fill White House staff jobs.

But a downsized version of the 139-year-old event is kicking off early Monday on the South Lawn.

The White House is expecting more than 21,000 children and adults to attend the festivities.

That’s down from the 35,000 people who attended last year.

The first lady tweeted over the weekend that she’s looking forward to hosting the Easter Egg Roll.

The event was first held in 1878.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

