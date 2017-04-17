Winnipeg yard waste collection kicks off Monday

WINNIPEG — If you have grass clippings, branches and leaves to get rid of, the city is ready to pick up your yard waste.

Winnipeg’s curbside yard waste collection starts Monday for homes in yard waste collection Area A. Starting April 24, homes in collection Area B can get rid of their waste.

Residents can find their yard waste area on the City of Winnipeg website or by downloading the city’s My Waste app.

You can also drop off yard waste for free at the Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot, at 1901 Brady Rd.

The city recommends putting yard waste in:

Any reusable container without a lid (e.g., plastic tubs, old blue boxes, old metal or plastic garbage containers). Containers should not be broken or damaged.

Cardboard boxes.

Paper yard waste bags.

Yard waste in plastic bags will not be accepted because the plastic bags do not decompose and will ruin the finished compost.

Logs, stumps, rocks, dirt, sod and litter should not be included in yard waste because they slow down composting and can damage equipment.

In 2016, more than 26,000 tonnes of yard waste was collected through the curbside yard waste collection program and composted at the Brady Road Resource Management Facility. The composted material is used in city flower beds and to landscape finished landfill areas.