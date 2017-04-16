Postmedia
April 16, 2017 4:26 pm

Jobs at Vancouver Sun and Province to be saved through Postmedia deal: union

By Staff The Canadian Press

Postmedia announced plans last month to layoff 54 employees at the Vancouver Sun and the Province in a bid to cut costs at the newspaper chain.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A A

VANCOUVER – A union representing staff at two B.C. newspapers says it has reached a deal to save jobs after dozens of employees were issued lay off notices.

Postmedia announced plans last month to layoff 54 employees at the Vancouver Sun and the Province in a bid to cut costs at the newspaper chain.

Unifor Local 2000, which represents the workers, said at the time that it would fight the cuts.

The union has issued a statement saying a tentative deal has been reached with the company that “includes saving a number of jobs.”

No details were provided, but the union says members will vote on the agreement on Wednesday.

Postmedia failed to reach a target set last fall to reduce its salary costs by 20 per cent and has since issued layoff notices to some employees at the Ottawa Citizen, Montreal Gazette and the Windsor Star.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Postmedia
Postmedia layoffs
The Province
Vancouver newspaper layoffs
Vancouver newspapers
Vancouver Sun

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News