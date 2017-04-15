Crime
April 15, 2017 11:44 am

Longueuil police investigating after stabbing victims seeks help in hospital

By Web producer  Global News

Longueuil police are investigating after a man in his 20s was stabbed Friday evening in Brossard. April 14, 2017.

David Sedell/Global News
Longueuil police are investigating after a man in his 20s was stabbed Friday evening in Brossard.

A South Shore hospital contacted police at 7:15 p.m. after the victim showed up at the hospital with stab wounds.

He was transferred to a Montreal-area hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Police determined the assault happened on Platon Avenue, where a security perimeter was set up.

The circumstances leading up to the attack are under investigation.

