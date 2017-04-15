Longueuil police investigating after stabbing victims seeks help in hospital
A A
Longueuil police are investigating after a man in his 20s was stabbed Friday evening in Brossard.
A South Shore hospital contacted police at 7:15 p.m. after the victim showed up at the hospital with stab wounds.
He was transferred to a Montreal-area hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
Police determined the assault happened on Platon Avenue, where a security perimeter was set up.
The circumstances leading up to the attack are under investigation.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.