Manhunt underway as convicted killer Robert Dezwaan escapes from Mission, B.C. prison

A manhunt is on for a convicted killer who went missing from a minimum-security prison in Mission, B.C.

Staff at Mission Institution discovered 53-year old Robert Dezwaan was not there while performing roll call just before 4 p.m. Friday.

RCMP were contacted and an arrest warrant has been issued.

Dezwaan was convicted of second-degree murder in the 2001 killing of 16-year-old Cherish Oppenheim near Merritt. He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years.

He is the third murderer to escape from Mission Institution since 2014.

Dezwann is described as Caucasian, six-foot-one, 186 pounds, with green eyes and a bald head.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call their local police.

– With files from The Canadian Press