Mission prison escape
April 15, 2017 11:09 am

Manhunt underway as convicted killer Robert Dezwaan escapes from Mission, B.C. prison

By Online News Producer  Global News

A search is on for Robert Dezwaan.

Correctional Services of Canada
A A

A manhunt is on for a convicted killer who went missing from a minimum-security prison in Mission, B.C.

Staff at Mission Institution discovered 53-year old Robert Dezwaan was not there while performing roll call just before 4 p.m. Friday.

RCMP were contacted and an arrest warrant has been issued.

Dezwaan was convicted of second-degree murder in the 2001 killing of 16-year-old Cherish Oppenheim near Merritt. He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years.

He is the third murderer to escape from Mission Institution since 2014.

Dezwann is described as Caucasian, six-foot-one, 186 pounds, with green eyes and a bald head.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call their local police.

– With files from The Canadian Press

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cherish Oppenheim
Merritt
missing prisoner
Mission Institution
Mission prison
Mission prison escape
Robert Dezwaan

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News