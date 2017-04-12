Attractions
April 12, 2017 7:10 pm

Montreal company sends zombies to Vegas with ‘Walking Dead’

Billy Shields By Photojournalist  Global News

WATCH: Ever wanted to know what it’s like to be in Fear of the Walking Dead? Global's Billy Shields heads to Saint-Leonard to enter a world afflicted by a mysterious epidemic that transforms humans to zombies.

Homegrown zombies straight from St. Leonard are heading south to Las Vegas for the summer, courtesy of a company that specializes in building amusement park attractions.

The installation will open on Fremont Street in Old Las Vegas, and it’s themed after the television series Fear the Walking Dead. Currently it’s being tried out at Triotech’s factory on focus groups.

 

“They’re going to tell us what part they like, what part they don’t like, and then we’re going to tweak the experience to make it as good as it can possibly be,” said Ernest Yale, the company president.

Reporters got an early look at Triotech’s “Fear the Walking Dead” attraction, set to open in Las Vegas in July.

The attraction combines “immersive reality” with animatronics — think something along the lines of a combination amusement park ride and an IMAX theatre. It’s slated to open in Vegas in July.

