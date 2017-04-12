Montreal company sends zombies to Vegas with ‘Walking Dead’

Homegrown zombies straight from St. Leonard are heading south to Las Vegas for the summer, courtesy of a company that specializes in building amusement park attractions.

A St-Leonard company is designing a Walking Dead installation to debut in Vegas in July. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/bqu1AWif68 — Billy Shields (@billyshields) April 12, 2017

The installation will open on Fremont Street in Old Las Vegas, and it’s themed after the television series Fear the Walking Dead. Currently it’s being tried out at Triotech’s factory on focus groups.

Triotech spent "millions" and employed hundreds to build Walking Dead walk-thru model to fine-tune the real thing in Vegas. @Global_Montreal — Billy Shields (@billyshields) April 12, 2017

“They’re going to tell us what part they like, what part they don’t like, and then we’re going to tweak the experience to make it as good as it can possibly be,” said Ernest Yale, the company president.

The attraction combines “immersive reality” with animatronics — think something along the lines of a combination amusement park ride and an IMAX theatre. It’s slated to open in Vegas in July.