St. Catharines to host 2018 FIBA Americas under-18 boys basketball tournament

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. – St. Catharines will host the FIBA under-18 Americas boys basketball championship 2018.

The seven-day tournament will be played June 11-17 at the Meridian Centre in the city’s downtown.

The top eight teams from the FIBA Americas zone will be playing for a top-three finish and a berth in the U19 World Cup.

Canada Basketball president and CEO Michele O’Keefe says the event will play an important role in bringing along young players.

“The FIBA technical legacy for hosting this event for athletes, coaches and officials will be incredibly beneficial to our continued alignment and domestic development,” she said in a statement Wednesday.