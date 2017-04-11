Okanagan Mounties join national protest

There’s a revolt brewing within the RCMP.

Some members have launched a nation-wide protest against their employer over money.

Despite being offered a salary increase, disgruntled officers say it’s not enough.

The protests started in the Lower Mainland and have spread to the Okanagan where some Mounties are dressing out-of-uniform by refusing to wear the yellow stripes on their pant legs.

“Originally, it was to bring notice that we were not content with how we were being treated by the federal government,” says Kelowna RCMP Corporal Jim Dehoog. “However, it’s now turned into a unification among members.”

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale wasn’t available for comment.

The federal government says its offered wage increase would bring RCMP on par with most major police forces across Canada.

The protesting officers say say it falls short of what some municipal forces pay.

Dehoog says the protest is also about safety.

“We have individual members that are wearing body armour that is expired for several years. They tried to order new body armour and it’s on back order. How do you explain that?”