Stan Lee on attending 2017 Calgary Expo: ‘Nobody can say no to Todd McFarlane’

The man behind Spider-Man and many more of Marvel’s most beloved comic book superheroes and super villains is coming to Calgary for the 2017 Comic and Entertainment Expo.

Organizers announced Stan Lee would attend this year’s expo with a video message from the former Marvel president and chairman on Twitter.

In the video posted to the Calgary Expo’s Twitter page, Lee said he was invited by Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, who is returning to his hometown for the popular event.

Lee, 94, had previously stated the September 2016 Fan Expo Canada in Toronto would be his last Canadian event, but said in the video: “Nobody can say no to Todd McFarlane.”

The announcement comes one week after Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown announced she would no longer attend the Calgary event.

This year’s expo has a star-studded lineup, which includes Avengers star Jeremy Renner, John Cusack and Nathan Fillion.

The 2017 Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo runs from Thursday, April 27 to Sunday, April 30 at BMO Centre in Stampede Park.