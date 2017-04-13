What’s open, what’s closed in Toronto from Good Friday to Easter Monday

The first long weekend of spring has arrived — here’s a look at what’s staying open in the Toronto area, and what you can expect to be closed, from Good Friday through to Monday.

Transportation and road closures

Expect some delays, closures and transit schedule changes from Friday to Sunday.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is operating on holiday service on Good Friday. All routes will operate on their Sunday schedules, but will start earlier, at about 6 a.m. Routes that don’t normally operate on Sundays won’t be running.

The St. Francis of Assisi Good Friday procession in Little Italy will cause streetcar diversions Friday afternoon on College Street and Dundas Street West. Shuttle buses will be operating.

On Sunday afternoon, Queen Street East will be closed east of Woodbine Avenue for the annual Beaches Easter parade.

Several other processions and parades throughout the city are expected to cause delays. Here is the full list.

GO Transit is operating on a Sunday schedule on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Both the TTC and GO Transit return to normal service on Monday.

Government services

Good Friday is a no-go for pretty much all things government-run, though your garbage or recycling will still get picked up. Monday, while not an official holiday in Ontario, is a day off for much of the public service.

Federal, provincial and municipal government offices will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday. This includes Service Canada and Service Ontario outlets.

Canada Post mail collection and delivery is cancelled for Friday and Monday.

City of Toronto curbside waste collection will not be affected, but there are some changes for other services.

Toronto Public Library branches will be closed on Friday, Sunday and Monday.

For the most part, city recreation programs and services are cancelled on Friday and Monday, but will operate as usual on Saturday and Sunday.

Shopping, entertainment and activities

Banks, malls, grocery stores and many other retail businesses will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday, though there are some exceptions.