What’s open, what’s closed in Toronto from Good Friday to Easter Monday
The first long weekend of spring has arrived — here’s a look at what’s staying open in the Toronto area, and what you can expect to be closed, from Good Friday through to Monday.
Transportation and road closures
Expect some delays, closures and transit schedule changes from Friday to Sunday.
- The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is operating on holiday service on Good Friday. All routes will operate on their Sunday schedules, but will start earlier, at about 6 a.m. Routes that don’t normally operate on Sundays won’t be running.
- The St. Francis of Assisi Good Friday procession in Little Italy will cause streetcar diversions Friday afternoon on College Street and Dundas Street West. Shuttle buses will be operating.
- On Sunday afternoon, Queen Street East will be closed east of Woodbine Avenue for the annual Beaches Easter parade.
- Several other processions and parades throughout the city are expected to cause delays. Here is the full list.
- GO Transit is operating on a Sunday schedule on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
- Both the TTC and GO Transit return to normal service on Monday.
Government services
Good Friday is a no-go for pretty much all things government-run, though your garbage or recycling will still get picked up. Monday, while not an official holiday in Ontario, is a day off for much of the public service.
- Federal, provincial and municipal government offices will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday. This includes Service Canada and Service Ontario outlets.
- Canada Post mail collection and delivery is cancelled for Friday and Monday.
- City of Toronto curbside waste collection will not be affected, but there are some changes for other services.
- Toronto Public Library branches will be closed on Friday, Sunday and Monday.
- For the most part, city recreation programs and services are cancelled on Friday and Monday, but will operate as usual on Saturday and Sunday.
Shopping, entertainment and activities
Banks, malls, grocery stores and many other retail businesses will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday, though there are some exceptions.
- The CF Toronto Eaton Centre and Toronto Premium Outlets are open both days. Check their websites for hours. Pacific Mall is open 365 days a year.
- The Maple Leaf Gardens Loblaws at 60 Carlton Street and the Metro location at College Park will also be open on both days. All Rabba Fine Foods locations are open every day.
- While LCBO locations are closed on Friday and Sunday, more than 300 stores will open on Easter Monday with modified hours of operation. Beer Store locations are open for normal hours on Monday, but closed Friday and Sunday.
- Attractions such as the Art Gallery of Ontario, the Royal Ontario Museum, CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium, Toronto Zoo, the Ontario Science Centre and the Hockey Hall of Fame are open Friday through Monday.
- Movie theatres generally stay open on holidays.
- On Friday, the Toronto Island ferry starts on a spring schedule and service to Centre Island will resume for the season.
- All five city-run golf courses are opening up for the season as of April 13. They will remain open throughout the long weekend, weather permitting.
- High Park Zoo and Riverdale Farm are open.
- Centennial Park and Allan Gardens conservatories are open throughout the weekend for free Easter flower shows.
- All City of Toronto historic sites are open on Easter Sunday but closed on Friday and Monday, with the exception of the Fort York National Historic Site and Spadina Museum, which are both open on Monday.
