Winnipeg police
April 11, 2017 9:33 am
Updated: April 11, 2017 10:02 am

Police investigate homicide in Wolseley area

By Online Producer  Global News

WATCH: Aerial shot of Global's SkyView1. Police have been on seen on the 400 block of Camden Place since Monday morning.

WINNIPEG — Police are on scene in Winnipeg’s Wolseley area Tuesday morning, investigating a homicide.

A home on the 400 block of Camden Place is blocked off with police tape as officers continue to investigate.

Winnipeg police have said little about incident. Officers have been on scene since 4 a.m. Monday.

Police will be releasing more information at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning about an arrest.

 

 

