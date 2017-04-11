Police investigate homicide in Wolseley area
A A
WINNIPEG — Police are on scene in Winnipeg’s Wolseley area Tuesday morning, investigating a homicide.
A home on the 400 block of Camden Place is blocked off with police tape as officers continue to investigate.
Winnipeg police have said little about incident. Officers have been on scene since 4 a.m. Monday.
Police will be releasing more information at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning about an arrest.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.