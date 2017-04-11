Kelowna SUV fire sends black smoke skyward

Kelowna fire crews tackled a fire that engulfed a 1997 Ford Expedition near the Glenmore landfill on Monday afternoon but had a tougher time than usual because of the amount of fuel inside the SUV’s gas tank.

“It took a while to put out,” Kelowna Fire Department Captain Steve Roshinsky said, noting the tank had just been topped up with 100 litres of gas.

A West Kelowna man had pulled into the parking lot of the North Glenmore dog park to use the washroom. When he returned, flames were shooting from the SUV’s undercarriage.

Roshinsky suspects the fire started because of an electrical issue or a broken gas line.

Kelowna RCMP said the man was cooperating with their investigation.

The SUV was destroyed in the blaze.