Ontario chief justice looking at increased sexual assault education for judges

TORONTO – Ontario’s attorney general says the chief justice of the provincial courts is examining what other steps could be taken on sexual assault education for judges.

Two private members’ bills seeking to tackle the issue were introduced back to back last week – one from the Progressive Conservatives and the other from a member of the governing Liberals.

Laurie Scott, who introduced the PC bill, says she was inspired by similar federal legislation, stories she heard at a committee on sexual violence and harassment, and recent judicial examples such as one who asked a complainant in a trial why she couldn’t keep her knees together.

Attorney General Yasir Naqvi, who is also the government house leader, won’t say whether the government will be backing either bill, but he says it’s important to make sure the government doesn’t interfere in judicial independence.

Naqvi says he spoke with Ontario Court Chief Justice Lise Maisonneuve, who said training is already available to judges on sexual assault, but she is looking at what else could be done.

The Liberal bill would require that provincial judge candidates complete sexual assault law education before being considered.

The PC bill set out that requirement for both provincial judge and justice of the peace candidates as well as requiring continuing education for people who currently hold those positions.