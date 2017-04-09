Belcarra fire destroys two homes

A fire destroyed two homes in Belcarra, B.C., early Sunday afternoon.

Up to 15 members of the Sasamat Volunteer Fire Department battled the blaze, which consumed two homes near Turtlehead Road.

Both homes were empty at the time of the fire. Sasamat fire Chief Jay Sharpe said one house was unoccupied and the residents of the other house were not home when the blaze broke out.

Sharpe said both homes are a total loss.

The fire department is asking the public to avoid the area around Turtlehead Road and Belcarra Bay Road.

Sharpe said it was too early to determine what sparked the blaze.