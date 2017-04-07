Sell for parts? Edmonton explores options for Northlands scoreboard

If you’re in the market for a massive scoreboard, you might be able to strike a deal with the City of Edmonton.

The city is looking at options to get rid of the scoreboard, which is in “fair” condition, according to a report going to council next week. However, Northlands advised the city that the scoreboard is not functioning at full capacity.

“We should see if we can auction it when we’re done with it, because hopefully someone will give us a few bucks for it,” Mayor Don Iveson said with a laugh Thursday.

The scoreboard is old, repairs are expensive and the company that built and serviced it has gone out of business, the report states.

“It was state-of-the-art a long time ago, and state-of-the-art changes pretty fast in the sports entertainment world,” Iveson said.

Northlands, which may require the use of the scoreboard until the end of 2018, spends about $10,000 per year to maintain and operate the technology.

City staff and Northlands believe the resale value of the scoreboard would be minimal – and there likely wouldn’t be many customers interested in buying it.

“The sheer size of the unit is a hindrance to its sale,” the report reads.

The scoreboard was built to fit in the Coliseum and cannot be dismantled because it’s one complete piece, not bolted together.

The report suggests the best option would be to sell the scoreboard to scrap it for parts.

As of Dec. 31, 2016, Northlands owed the city $1.15 million for the scoreboard.

When the Edmonton Oilers left what was then called Rexall Place, the club had the option to either buy the scoreboard or make an exit payment to Northlands. The team chose the latter, paying Northlands about $440,000.

The balance Northlands currently owes sits at just over $712,000. The city makes revenue through a ticket surcharge on events currently being held at Northlands. Iveson suggested some of that money could be used to defray the liability.

“There are a series of legacy issues of Northlands going through this transition, and the score clock is one of them,” Iveson said. “That will have to part of the business plan and any transition plan for the Coliseum and for the Expo Centre.”

The scoreboard is just one topic in the ongoing discussions surrounding the future of Northlands Coliseum. Another city report released Thursday suggests one option now on the table involves turning the facility into a national hockey academy through a partnership with Hockey Canada.

Both reports will be discussed at city council next week.

