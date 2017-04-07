Burnaby man charged with child luring after Creep Catchers sting

Surrey RCMP says one man has been charged for allegedly trying to lure a minor for a sexual purpose.

Burnaby’s Kuljinder Singh Bhatti, 35, was arrested on April 6 after Surrey police received a complaint on April 3 about a person allegedly trying to “lure a minor for a sexual purpose and making arrangements with a person for a sexual offence involving a person under the age of 18.”

Bhatti is currently in custody and is scheduled to appear in Surrey Provincial court late Friday afternoon.

Police are also investigating allegations of assault by a civilian against the accused.

Bhatti was the subject of a Surrey Creep Catchers sting earlier this week. A video of an altercation between Bhatti and Creep Catchers president Ryan LaForge was posted online on Monday and showed LaForge shoving a man against a wall and using profane language.

Creep Catchers later said that LaForge was taken into custody after the incident. He has not been charged.