Over 760 distracted-driving tickets issued in Burnaby in March

A total of 764 distracted-driving tickets and 28 warnings were handed out by police and community volunteers in Burnaby last month.

“Distracted driving is the second-leading cause of fatality and injury in motor-vehicle collisions in B.C,” said Cpl. Daniela Panesar of the Burnaby RCMP. “It is telling us that people are maybe just not getting the message about how dangerous distracted driving is.”

According to B.C.’s distracted-driving regulations, it is against the law to text, email, talk or otherwise hold an electronic device in your hand while operating a motor vehicle, including while being stopped at a red light.

“If a call is that important, you need to pull over, stop the car and take the call then,” Panesar said.

She says police hear a myriad of excuses from drivers getting caught, but notes that “no call is worth somebody’s life.”

Even though the March campaign is over, Panesar says distracted-driving enforcement will continue throughout the year.

Despite the awareness campaign, Panesar says they are also recognizing those who choose to follow the law.

“We would like to thank those drivers who have made a conscious decision to put down their phone while they are driving and focus on the road,” she said. “It is so important to pay attention to what you are doing — most of us can’t multitask.”

Since June 1, 2016, a first-time distracted driving ticket in B.C. will cost you $543 — a $368 fine and four demerit points of $175.

A second distracted-driving ticket within 12 months would cost $368. A third offence could cost a driver more than $3,000.

In addition, two or more tickets in a 12-month period means an automatic review of the person’s driving record and a possible driving suspension.