Barrie Colts to select Ryan Suzuki of London 1st overall in 2017 OHL Priority Selection

The Barrie Colts have announced that 15-year-old Ryan Suzuki of the London Junior Knights will be the first overall pick in the 2017 OHL Priority Selection draft.

The Colts introduced Suzuki at a news conference in Barrie on Friday.

“I am extremely excited and honoured to be chosen first overall in this year’s OHL Priority Selection,” Suzuki said. “It’s an amazing feeling. I want to thank the Barrie Colts ownership, management team and scouting staff for having confidence in me. I’m looking forward to meeting my new teammates and being part of a championship team here in Barrie. And it will be fun playing against my brother and the Attack this year,” he added.

Suzuki, a six-foot centre, led his London Jr. Knights team to the semi-finals of the OHL Cup, with 59 points in 32 games in the regular season and then averaged two points per game in the playoffs.

“It’s funny because we actually had a conversation with Ryan this year earlier in the season about potentially being the number one pick in the draft and trying to push him and get him ready to become an elite OHL hockey player,” said Steve Benedetti, coach with the London Junior Knights.

“We’ve had those conversations but I think more importantly Ryan is just a humble kid, he’s a coachable kid, he’s a great teammate and I think that’s the reason why he’ll be so successful.”

Suzuki even dressed for a game with the London Nationals Junior B team in their run to the Western Conference Championship.

He scored two goals in that game.

“I really like the kind of player Ryan is. He leads by example and it’s great to have a player like that coming onto the team. He sees the ice exceptionally well, has skill, can score, but he’s also is a playmaker. I think he’ll be a key asset for us and make a big impact. And we really like him off the ice too. His brother is obviously doing very well in this league and I’m excited to start working with Ryan”, said Colts head coach Dale Hawerchuk.

Suzuki’s brother, Nick, is expected to be a high pick in the NHL Entry Draft in June. In his second year of major junior, he led the Owen Sound Attack with 45 goals and 96 points and has them in the second round of the playoffs against Sault Ste. Marie.

The OHL Priority Selection takes place Saturday April 8 at 9:00 am at www.ontariohockeyleague.com