April 7, 2017 12:11 pm
Updated: April 7, 2017 12:19 pm

Seven fires keep Saskatoon Fire Department busy overnight

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to balcony fires on Matheson Drive (left) and Confederation Drive (right) Thursday.

Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department were called to seven fires overnight but thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Two balcony fires on Thursday night were caused by improper disposal of smoking materials.

The first fire was reported at around 6:40 p.m. CT on an apartment balcony at 1020 Matheson Drive. Upon arrival, crews found the fire had been extinguished. Damage is estimated at $2,000.

The second balcony fire was reported around 10:25 p.m. at 885 Confederation Drive. Firefighters gained access to the second-storey apartment suite using a ladder and quickly extinguished the flames. The damage from this fire is estimated at $1,000.

In the Stonebridge neighbourhood, a car, construction trailer and three houses were reported on fire between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Friday.

Damage caused by these early morning fires is estimated at $450,000.

The fire department and Saskatoon Police Service are investigating the cause of the Stonebridge blazes.

