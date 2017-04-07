Global News adds more depth to its political reporting

Global News is adding some serious depth to its reporting when it comes to covering Canadian politics. Experienced and well-known political journalist David Akin joins the Ottawa bureau as the new Chief Political Correspondent.

The arrival of Akin also means an expanded role for Ottawa Bureau Chief Vassy Kapelos, who becomes the permanent host of Canada’s most-watched political affairs program, The West Block.

I’m leaving great friends @NationalPost to join new gang of great friends at @globalnews as Chief Political Correspondent. Effective Monday. — David Akin (@davidakin) April 7, 2017

Congrats to @VassyKapelos, Global’s Ottawa Bureau Chief, named today as permanent host of @TheWestBlock ! Great news! — David Akin (@davidakin) April 7, 2017

The network says these appointments reflect Global News’ commitment to providing Canadians with compelling, original, political journalism from the nation’s capital. Akin and Kapelos are expected to bring important insight and analysis to political coverage, resulting in contextual reporting that holds government accountable and explains how events and actions in Ottawa influence the daily lives of Canadians.

Akin is considered one of Canada’s foremost digital journalists with significant presence and influence on social media. He brings a wealth of experience to Global, having held similar positions with Postmedia, CTV and the Sun News Network. Akin’s award-winning career includes coverage of five federal elections, more than a dozen provincial elections and extensive reporting from abroad.

“David’s digital acumen, credibility and wealth of experience make him a strong multi-platform contributor to Global News,” said Troy Reeb, Senior Vice President for Global News, Corus Radio and Station Operations.

Kapelos, also a winner of multiple journalism awards, joined Global News’ Ottawa bureau in 2013 after years of holding governments accountable in western Canada. She was promoted to Ottawa Bureau Chief in 2016, adding to the bureau’s reputation for accurate, reliable and balanced political reporting. Kapelos has continued to build audience for The West Block since assuming interim hosting duties for the program in January.

“Vassy is an incredible team player who isn’t afraid to ask the tough questions and she’s absolutely shone on The West Block. We’re thrilled for them both,” said Reeb.

The West Block airs Sundays at 11 a.m. in Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, 12 p.m. in the Maritimes, and 10 a.m. in Alberta and B.C., with a late-night repeat Sunday evenings.